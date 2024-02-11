NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $265.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $264.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.08.

NXPI opened at $233.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.04 and its 200-day moving average is $205.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

