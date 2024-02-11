Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Truist Financial

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

INTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Intapp stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $27,315.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 670,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,260,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $173,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,746,660 shares of company stock valued at $107,553,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.56% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intapp by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after acquiring an additional 708,258 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

