Stifel Nicolaus Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $83.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $609,991.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,578. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $658,390,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $168,519,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

