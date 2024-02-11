TechTarget’s (TTGT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TechTarget from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

TTGT opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The company has a market cap of $994.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.61. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 90,828.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,540,000 after buying an additional 4,909,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,343 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 49.5% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,671,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,107,000 after purchasing an additional 884,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,959,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,490,000 after purchasing an additional 34,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,372,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,679,000 after purchasing an additional 190,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

