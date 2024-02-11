Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given New $12.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULCC. Citigroup upped their price target on Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontier Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.10.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Frontier Group news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 347,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $186,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 453,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,422.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 347,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,250 shares of company stock worth $2,327,075 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

