Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Get Western Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital Stock Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.57. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Western Digital by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.