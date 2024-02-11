Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of MBRX opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.93. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 188,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $129,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,880 shares in the company, valued at $469,807.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 231,883 shares of company stock valued at $159,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

