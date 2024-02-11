Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Caleres Price Performance

NYSE CAL opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. Caleres has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.07 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $49,615.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $25,989.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 563,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $49,615.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,716 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 108,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201,784 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,052,000 after purchasing an additional 667,195 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 1,043.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 292,808 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 162.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 224,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 92.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 217,055 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Further Reading

