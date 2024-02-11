Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,293,000 after buying an additional 290,842 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after buying an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,677,000 after buying an additional 1,281,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,364,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,930,000 after buying an additional 299,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

