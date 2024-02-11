Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of AAUKF stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $39.57.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

