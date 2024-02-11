Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
Anglo American Stock Performance
Shares of AAUKF stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $39.57.
About Anglo American
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.