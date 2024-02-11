Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

TSE HRX opened at C$18.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of C$12.52 and a 12-month high of C$18.23. The firm has a market cap of C$607.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of C$163.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.01002 EPS for the current year.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

