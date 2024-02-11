Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $109.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.60.

Get AECOM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACM

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $89.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.19. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $94.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,608,000 after buying an additional 1,317,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AECOM by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,833,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,376,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,427,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,268,000 after buying an additional 112,357 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after buying an additional 3,419,215 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.