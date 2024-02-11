CIBC Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Target Price to $69.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.29.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,670,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after buying an additional 151,147 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,227,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,199,000 after buying an additional 247,558 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 392,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after buying an additional 155,173 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,371,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,500,000 after buying an additional 110,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 796,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,203,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

