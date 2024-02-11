CIBC Increases First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price objective on First Capital Realty and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.05.

FCR.UN stock opened at C$16.54 on Thursday. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

