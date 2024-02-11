Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jonestrading upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of DCPH opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $35,234.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,323.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

