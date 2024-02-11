BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.08.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

