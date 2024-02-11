BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRBR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial downgraded BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.08.

BRBR opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $29.13 and a 12-month high of $60.26.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

