Mizuho Cuts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $76.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.11.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after acquiring an additional 95,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,808,000 after purchasing an additional 198,522 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.