Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT Raised to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valley National Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.33.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

