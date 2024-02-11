Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNV. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,017 shares of company stock worth $934,302. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

