DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $76.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.11.

NYSE:DD opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

