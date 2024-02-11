Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SONO. Bank of America lowered Sonos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonos currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of SONO opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. Sonos has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -610.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.94.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sonos had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $97,720.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,585.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $97,720.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,585.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $204,599 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

