AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.72.

Get AZEK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE AZEK opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03. AZEK has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.87.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,462,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,929,000 after acquiring an additional 293,895 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 78,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of AZEK by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 156,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,425 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 1,339.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 657,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after acquiring an additional 612,005 shares in the last quarter.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.