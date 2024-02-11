Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.72.

SPR opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.77. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $37.98.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

