Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMA. Argus downgraded shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.98.

CMA stock opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $76.16.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Comerica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Comerica by 607.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after buying an additional 260,286 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Comerica by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,373,000 after buying an additional 292,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

