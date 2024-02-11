Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

SPR opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.77. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $37.98.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Further Reading

