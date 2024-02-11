Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comerica from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush lowered Comerica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.98.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. Comerica has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 42.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 40.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

