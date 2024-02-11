FormFactor, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for FormFactor in a report released on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

FORM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

FormFactor Stock Up 10.2 %

FORM opened at $42.95 on Friday. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 42.2% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 814,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 241,735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $656,244.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,890.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $656,244.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,890.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,228.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,900 shares of company stock worth $1,119,711 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

