Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

NYSE ATGE opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,986 shares in the company, valued at $473,010.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,010.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 845,743 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 396.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,668,000 after purchasing an additional 813,849 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,451,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

