Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.39) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.89) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Babcock International Group to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 325 ($4.07) to GBX 529 ($6.63) in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 502.67 ($6.30).

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 463 ($5.80) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 424.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 403.20. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 266.60 ($3.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 468.60 ($5.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7,716.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

