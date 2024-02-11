Compass Group (LON:CPG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,106 ($26.40) to GBX 2,400 ($30.09) in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.58) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,180 ($27.33).

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 2,227 ($27.92) on Thursday. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,852.50 ($23.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,250 ($28.21). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,136.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,070.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,969.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a GBX 28.10 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. Compass Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,733.33%.

In related news, insider Gary Green sold 83,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,038 ($25.55), for a total value of £1,692,660.90 ($2,121,926.66). In other Compass Group news, insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.26), for a total transaction of £28,330.90 ($35,515.73). Also, insider Gary Green sold 83,055 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,038 ($25.55), for a total transaction of £1,692,660.90 ($2,121,926.66). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,040 shares of company stock worth $173,286,130. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

