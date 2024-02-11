Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) PT Raised to GBX 450

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 450 ($5.64) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zegona Communications Price Performance

Shares of LON:ZEG opened at GBX 230 ($2.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -469.39 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.41. Zegona Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 232.16 ($2.91). The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

Insider Transactions at Zegona Communications

In related news, insider Richard Williams sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.09), for a total value of £20,001.59 ($25,074.08). In other Zegona Communications news, insider Richard Williams sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £20,001.59 ($25,074.08). Also, insider Ashley G. Martin acquired 13,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £19,998 ($25,069.58). Insiders own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zegona Communications

Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

