ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at Raymond James

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATS. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of ATS in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATS from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ATS from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$66.14.

Get ATS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATS

ATS Trading Down 1.9 %

TSE ATS opened at C$54.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$56.64. ATS has a fifty-two week low of C$45.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.80.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.04). ATS had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of C$735.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$718.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that ATS will post 2.9022817 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.