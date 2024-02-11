Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$18.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$17.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Acadian Timber stock opened at C$17.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.97. Acadian Timber has a one year low of C$15.40 and a one year high of C$18.69. The firm has a market cap of C$292.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.08). Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 42.65%. The firm had revenue of C$23.82 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 0.7701095 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 49.36%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

