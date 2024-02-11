StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

CASI stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $83.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.21. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.90%. The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

