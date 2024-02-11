Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

NYSE:BHE opened at $30.13 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 2,411.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 467,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after acquiring an additional 444,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after acquiring an additional 215,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

