StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Several other research firms have also commented on SIX. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after buying an additional 3,108,978 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,783 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,966 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 7,017.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 746,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 735,733 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

