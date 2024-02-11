Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRUS. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

CRUS opened at $93.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.15. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $111.15.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $62,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

