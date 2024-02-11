Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of ORGO opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $481.95 million, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Organogenesis had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $108.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 197,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $864,914.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,025,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,939,713.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Organogenesis by 245.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Organogenesis by 3,808.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

