New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $8.50.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NYCB. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.29.

NYCB opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

