JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth $1,157,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

