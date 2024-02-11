StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Trading Up 2.3 %
NLOK opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92.
About NortonLifeLock
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.