Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $69.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PB. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.19.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PB opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.66. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $76.91.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.45%.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,826,000 after buying an additional 917,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,682,000 after buying an additional 290,029 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,106,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,879,000 after buying an additional 352,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,441,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,130,000 after buying an additional 187,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.