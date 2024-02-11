West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $536.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $323.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $412.20.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

NYSE WST opened at $409.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.67. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $264.52 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.