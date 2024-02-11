XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Trading Up 8.1 %

XBIT stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. XBiotech has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 1,602.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 267,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in XBiotech by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 70,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 51,872 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.