Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Reed’s stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Reed’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

