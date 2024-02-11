Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Reed’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

