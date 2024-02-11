HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HRT. TheStreet raised HireRight from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded HireRight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.63.

NYSE HRT opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 million, a PE ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HireRight by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in HireRight by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HireRight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in HireRight by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 243,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

