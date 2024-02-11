Brokers Offer Predictions for Envista Holdings Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Envista in a report released on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Envista alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Envista in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

Envista Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Envista stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. Envista has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $41.33.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other Envista news, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,436.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 953.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,931,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,581,000 after buying an additional 3,558,031 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,931,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,262,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,874,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Envista by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,915 shares during the period.

About Envista

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.