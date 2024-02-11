StockNews.com Upgrades Genpact (NYSE:G) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.11.

G stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Genpact has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $48.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.03%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

