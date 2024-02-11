StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.4 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

WH stock opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.37. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $81.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $76.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 368,601 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 47,280 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $12,439,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $18,791,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $77,107,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

